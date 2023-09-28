FY2024 EPS Estimates for ATS Co. Raised by Cormark (TSE:ATS)

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for ATS in a research note issued on Monday, September 25th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $2.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.65. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$69.00 target price on shares of ATS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ATS from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

ATS Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ATS opened at C$57.87 on Wednesday. ATS has a twelve month low of C$35.64 and a twelve month high of C$64.80.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

