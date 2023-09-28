FY2024 EPS Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Decreased by Zacks Research

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

HealthEquity Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 503.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,162,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in HealthEquity by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 5,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $365,903.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at $527,065.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 5,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $365,903.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at $527,065.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,326 shares of company stock worth $1,033,686 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.