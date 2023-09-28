FY2024 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 24th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.
Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$60.50 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 41.34%.
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 2.8 %
OR stock opened at C$15.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$12.97 and a twelve month high of C$24.42.
Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
See Also
