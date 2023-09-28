FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Monday, September 25th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.
Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $312.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.25 million.
Get Our Latest Research Report on HBM
Hudbay Minerals Price Performance
Shares of HBM opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 7,178.0% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.
Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.69%.
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hudbay Minerals
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.