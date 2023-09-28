FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Monday, September 25th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $312.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.25 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of HBM opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 7,178.0% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.69%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.