Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $344,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 24.7% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Stock Up 5.5 %

GNRC stock opened at $108.89 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $188.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.48 and a 200-day moving average of $118.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at $91,382,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,245. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Stories

