GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on GigaMedia in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of GigaMedia stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.24% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

