Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) Trading 0.9% Higher

Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82. 324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Global X China Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 million, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58.

Get Global X China Innovation ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X China Innovation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X China Innovation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 11.70% of Global X China Innovation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X China Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Global X China Innovation ETF (KEJI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests primarily in companies that have economic ties to China and are identified as related to disruptive innovation. KEJI was launched on Feb 22, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.