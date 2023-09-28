GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.88. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $46.52 and a one year high of $72.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 19.07%. Analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter worth $26,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 283.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

