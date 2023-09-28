Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the August 31st total of 10,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 109.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.22.

Globus Medical Stock Up 0.9 %

GMED stock opened at $49.96 on Thursday. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $80.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $291.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.54 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

