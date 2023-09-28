GPO Plus (OTC:GPOX) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of GPO Plus, Inc. (OTC:GPOX – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 3,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 40,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

GPO Plus Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.

GPO Plus Company Profile

GPO Plus, Inc organizes, promotes, and operates industry-specific group purchase organizations (GPO) in the United States. The company offers HealthGPO, a group purchasing organization for the healthcare industry; cbdGPO a group purchasing organization for the hemp industry; and DISTRO+, a group purchasing organization for specialty retailers and wholesalers.

