H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

HNNMY has been the topic of several research reports. DNB Markets raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

