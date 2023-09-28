Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $90.02 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $94.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 33.99% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $125.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.79 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Atul Varma sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $42,342.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.