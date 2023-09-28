Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.99. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.
Hartford Longevity Economy ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53.
About Hartford Longevity Economy ETF
The Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (HLGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Longevity Economy index. The fund tracks an index of US companies expected to benefit from the growth of the aging population and the substantial buying power it represents. HLGE was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.
