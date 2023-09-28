Head to Head Analysis: Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) versus Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mosaic and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic 12.89% 20.21% 10.57% Bioceres Crop Solutions 3.85% 5.03% 1.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Mosaic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Mosaic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mosaic 3 8 3 0 2.00 Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 4 0 3.00

Mosaic presently has a consensus price target of $45.71, suggesting a potential upside of 29.88%. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a consensus price target of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 109.25%. Given Bioceres Crop Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bioceres Crop Solutions is more favorable than Mosaic.

Risk and Volatility

Mosaic has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mosaic and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic $16.83 billion 0.69 $3.58 billion $6.33 5.56 Bioceres Crop Solutions $419.80 million 1.71 $16.70 million $0.26 43.50

Mosaic has higher revenue and earnings than Bioceres Crop Solutions. Mosaic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioceres Crop Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mosaic beats Bioceres Crop Solutions on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name. The company also produces and sells potash for use in the manufacturing of mixed crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and for industrial use; and for use in the de-icing and as a water softener regenerant. In addition, it provides nitrogen-based crop nutrients, animal feed ingredients, and other ancillary services; and purchases and sells phosphates, potash, and nitrogen products. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, retail chains, farmers, cooperatives, independent retailers, and national accounts. The Mosaic Company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets Rizoderma, adjuvants, therapies, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. The company also offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It operates in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, the United States, Paraguay, South Africa, France, Uruguay, and internationally. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina.

