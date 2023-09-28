Head-To-Head Analysis: Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ – Get Free Report) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Osage Exploration and Development and Callon Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osage Exploration and Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Callon Petroleum 0 2 5 0 2.71

Callon Petroleum has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.45%.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Osage Exploration and Development has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callon Petroleum has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

92.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Osage Exploration and Development and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A Callon Petroleum 35.11% 21.41% 11.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Osage Exploration and Development and Callon Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Callon Petroleum $3.23 billion 0.84 $1.21 billion $15.12 2.63

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Osage Exploration and Development.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Osage Exploration and Development on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osage Exploration and Development

Osage Exploration & Development, Inc. is an exploration and production company, which interests in oil and gas wells and prospects. It is focused on the Horizontal Mississippian and Woodford plays in Oklahoma. The company was founded on February 24, 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

