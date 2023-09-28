Head to Head Comparison: Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) versus Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF)

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) and Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Establishment Labs and Össur hf.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs -34.35% -755.73% -27.25% Össur hf. N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.6% of Establishment Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Establishment Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs $161.70 million 7.93 -$75.21 million ($2.44) -20.39 Össur hf. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Establishment Labs and Össur hf.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Össur hf. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Establishment Labs.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Establishment Labs and Össur hf., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs 0 0 5 0 3.00 Össur hf. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Establishment Labs currently has a consensus target price of $91.60, indicating a potential upside of 84.12%. Given Establishment Labs’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Establishment Labs is more favorable than Össur hf..

Summary

Establishment Labs beats Össur hf. on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander. The company sells its products through distributors and direct sales force in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

About Össur hf.

Össur hf., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and sale of non-invasive orthopedic products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Prosthetics and Bracing & Supports. The Prosthetics segment offers mechanical products, such as lower limb prosthetics and finger prostheses; and bionic products microprocessor-controlled feet, knees, hands, liners, fingers, and other components integrated with sensors, computing power, internal intelligence, and actuators for amputees. The Bracing & Supports segment provides bracing and supports products, such as supporting devices for spinal, knee, hip, foot, ankle, and hands that are primarily used to support joints and other body parts for therapeutic and preventative purposes; and injury solutions to enhance the healing process of fractures and ligament injuries. It serves specialized healthcare providers, including orthopedic and prosthetic clinics, hospitals, and surgery centers. The company sells its products through its direct sales networks and distributors. Össur hf. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland. Össur hf. is a subsidiary of William Demant Invest A/S.

