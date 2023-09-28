Head to Head Comparison: Mativ (MATV) versus Its Competitors

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) is one of 122 public companies in the “Specialty Chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Mativ to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mativ and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mativ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mativ Competitors 801 2913 3632 13 2.39

Mativ currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 126.47%. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 43.11%. Given Mativ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mativ is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Mativ pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Mativ pays out -65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 95.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Mativ and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mativ $2.17 billion -$6.60 million -23.16 Mativ Competitors $3.36 billion $136.11 million -32.75

Mativ’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mativ. Mativ is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mativ and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mativ -1.21% 9.73% 3.06% Mativ Competitors -16.09% -32.33% -1.99%

Volatility & Risk

Mativ has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mativ’s rivals have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Mativ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Mativ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mativ beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc. operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens. This segment serves filtration, protective solutions, release liners, healthcare, and industrials end-markets. The Fiber-Based Solutions segment provides packaging, printing, and specialty papers; and various paper-based products for the consumer channel, such as bright papers, cardstock, stationery paper, envelopes, journals, and planners. It also offers combustibles products comprising conventional papers and filter wraps, low-ignition propensity papers wrappers for small cigars, and hemp-based alternatives; noncombustibles; and lightweight papers. This segment serves cigarette and cigar manufacturers, and commercial print and combustibles end-markets. The company sells its products in the United States, Europe and the former Commonwealth of Independent States, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. and changed its name to Mativ Holdings, Inc. in July 2022. Mativ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

