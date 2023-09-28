Head to Head Contrast: FiscalNote (NOTE) versus Its Competitors

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) is one of 191 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare FiscalNote to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

FiscalNote has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FiscalNote’s competitors have a beta of 1.21, meaning that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of FiscalNote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.8% of FiscalNote shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FiscalNote $124.89 million -$218.26 million -0.81 FiscalNote Competitors $8.44 billion $83.73 million 4.39

This table compares FiscalNote and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FiscalNote’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FiscalNote. FiscalNote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FiscalNote and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FiscalNote 0 0 0 0 N/A FiscalNote Competitors 844 4988 10492 267 2.61

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.41%. Given FiscalNote’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FiscalNote has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares FiscalNote and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FiscalNote -180.24% -111.55% -35.74% FiscalNote Competitors -34.96% -168.03% -8.42%

Summary

FiscalNote competitors beat FiscalNote on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. The company is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

