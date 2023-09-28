Head to Head Contrast: The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) vs. Smead Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVFCX)

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) and Smead Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVFCX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Descartes Systems Group and Smead Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Descartes Systems Group $526.62 million 11.64 $102.24 million $1.31 55.01 Smead Value Fund N/A N/A -$6.48 million N/A N/A

The Descartes Systems Group has higher revenue and earnings than Smead Value Fund.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Descartes Systems Group 21.60% 10.22% 8.49% Smead Value Fund N/A N/A -17.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.7% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Smead Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Smead Value Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The Descartes Systems Group and Smead Value Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Descartes Systems Group 1 3 4 0 2.38 Smead Value Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus price target of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.96%. Given The Descartes Systems Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Descartes Systems Group is more favorable than Smead Value Fund.

Volatility and Risk

The Descartes Systems Group has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smead Value Fund has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Descartes Systems Group beats Smead Value Fund on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services. It also offers its customers to use its modular, software-as-a-service, and data solutions to route, schedule, track, and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate, and execute shipments; rate, audit, and pay transportation invoices; access and analyze global trade data; research and perform trade tariff and duty calculations; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and various other logistics processes. In addition, the company also provides cloud-based ecommerce warehouse management solutions; consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. It serves transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies, as well as manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and business service providers. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About Smead Value Fund

SVF Investment Corp. 3 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

