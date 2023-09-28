Head to Head Review: Sonic Foundry (SOFO) and Its Competitors

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) is one of 47 public companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sonic Foundry to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 46.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sonic Foundry and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sonic Foundry Competitors 358 1594 2587 115 2.53

Earnings and Valuation

Sonic Foundry currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 347.76%. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 27.56%. Given Sonic Foundry’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sonic Foundry is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Sonic Foundry and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry $27.47 million -$7.08 million -0.43 Sonic Foundry Competitors $4.46 billion $690.23 million 4.80

Sonic Foundry’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sonic Foundry. Sonic Foundry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Foundry and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry -79.62% -555.89% -68.23% Sonic Foundry Competitors -156.81% 27.68% -7.19%

Volatility & Risk

Sonic Foundry has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Foundry’s rivals have a beta of -3.08, meaning that their average share price is 408% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sonic Foundry rivals beat Sonic Foundry on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices. It also provides Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

