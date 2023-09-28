Head-To-Head Review: TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) and Entertainment One (OTCMKTS:ENTMF)

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) and Entertainment One (OTCMKTS:ENTMF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TKO Group and Entertainment One, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TKO Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Entertainment One 0 0 0 0 N/A

TKO Group currently has a consensus price target of $120.33, indicating a potential upside of 48.85%. Given TKO Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TKO Group is more favorable than Entertainment One.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKO Group 12.65% 34.50% 15.35% Entertainment One N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares TKO Group and Entertainment One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

66.3% of TKO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of TKO Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

TKO Group has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entertainment One has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TKO Group and Entertainment One’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKO Group $1.22 billion 5.49 $195.59 million $2.04 39.63 Entertainment One $1.24 billion 2.97 $15.36 million $0.33 22.27

TKO Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Entertainment One. Entertainment One is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TKO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TKO Group beats Entertainment One on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces live events, as well as broadcasts to TV households across approximately 170 countries. Its digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS, a streaming service for combat sports. The company is also involved in sports entertainment business, including entertainment on television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. It offers its TV-PG programming in homes in 25 languages through its distribution partners, including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, TNT Sport, Sony India, and Rogers. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Entertainment One

(Get Free Report)

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs. The company is also involved in the merchandise sales activities, as well as in the distribution of music and video. Its content rights library includes approximately 80,000 hours of film and television content; and 40,000 music tracks. Entertainment One Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.