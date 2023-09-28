Head to Head Survey: Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) versus Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON)

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) and Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Aclarion and Centogene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Aclarion alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclarion -6,241.79% -332.11% -192.12% Centogene N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aclarion and Centogene, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclarion 0 0 0 0 N/A Centogene 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Centogene has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Centogene’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centogene is more favorable than Aclarion.

This table compares Aclarion and Centogene’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclarion $60,000.00 46.62 -$7.07 million N/A N/A Centogene $50.03 million 0.58 -$33.55 million ($2.38) -0.45

Aclarion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centogene.

Volatility & Risk

Aclarion has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centogene has a beta of -0.66, meaning that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Aclarion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Centogene shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Aclarion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Centogene shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Centogene beats Aclarion on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aclarion

(Get Free Report)

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. The company develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Centogene

(Get Free Report)

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of products for human genetics in Europe, the Middle East, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides data-driven answers to patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies for rare and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The company provides target and drug screening, clinical development, market access and expansion, as well as CENTOGENE Biodatabank licenses and insight report services. In addition, it offers various services, including early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring; and genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. Centogene N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Aclarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.