Head to Head Survey: Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO) & Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS)

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) and Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.5% of Stratus Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Gaucho Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Stratus Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Gaucho Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stratus Properties and Gaucho Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratus Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaucho Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Stratus Properties and Gaucho Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratus Properties -60.02% -7.00% -4.34% Gaucho Group -1,112.47% -157.84% -93.77%

Volatility and Risk

Stratus Properties has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaucho Group has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stratus Properties and Gaucho Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stratus Properties $32.61 million 6.76 $90.43 million N/A N/A Gaucho Group $1.64 million 0.95 -$21.75 million ($70.50) -0.03

Stratus Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Gaucho Group.

Summary

Stratus Properties beats Gaucho Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stratus Properties

(Get Free Report)

Stratus Properties Inc., a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations. Its leasing operations cover lease of space at retail and mixed-use, and multi-family properties. Stratus Properties Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Gaucho Group

(Get Free Report)

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel. It also manufactures and sells leather goods, ready-to-wear, home décor, fashion products, and accessories through e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Algodon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. in March 2019. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.