Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) Short Interest Down 58.8% in September

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

Get Healthcare AI Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Healthcare AI Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,504,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 782,709 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition by 428.6% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,176,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after buying an additional 953,894 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition by 78.7% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 750,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 330,780 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition by 1,322.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 497,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 506,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.