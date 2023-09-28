Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

HXGBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Handelsbanken raised shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of HXGBY opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. Hexagon AB has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $12.54.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

