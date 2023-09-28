Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Up 146.8% in September

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,100 shares, an increase of 146.8% from the August 31st total of 114,700 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 229,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOTH opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a market cap of $5.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Hoth Therapeutics

About Hoth Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

