Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Shares Down 0.5%

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.89 and last traded at $26.89. Approximately 710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

Humankind US Stock ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64. The company has a market cap of $123.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Humankind US Stock ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Humankind US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Humankind US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.

About Humankind US Stock ETF

The Humankind US Stock ETF (HKND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Humankind US Equity index. The fund selects and weights US stocks, of any capitalization, based on socially responsible investment criteria. HKND was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Humankind.

