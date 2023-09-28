Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBANP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.13. Approximately 38,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 58,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53.
Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Huntington Bancshares
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.