Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBANP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.13. Approximately 38,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 58,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

About Huntington Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 84.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

