Hyundai Motor (HYMLF) & The Competition Critical Contrast

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) is one of 65 public companies in the "Motor vehicles & car bodies" industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Hyundai Motor to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hyundai Motor and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hyundai Motor $99.77 billion $5.16 billion 3.23 Hyundai Motor Competitors $46.84 billion $2.39 billion 20.25

Hyundai Motor has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Hyundai Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyundai Motor Competitors 885 2323 3180 146 2.40

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hyundai Motor and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 51.46%. Given Hyundai Motor’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hyundai Motor has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Hyundai Motor has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyundai Motor’s competitors have a beta of 1.52, indicating that their average stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hyundai Motor and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyundai Motor 6.15% 10.40% 3.67% Hyundai Motor Competitors -1,179.09% -49.84% -14.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Hyundai Motor Company Profile

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names. It also provides commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 5, NEXO, Santa Fe Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, KONA Electric, Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Electric, and i30 Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, and engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, mobility, and insurance services; and train manufacturing services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

