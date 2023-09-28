IAM Advisory LLC Purchases 280 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,285 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.1% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $437,855,000 after acquiring an additional 94,563 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $202,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $312.79 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.03.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.