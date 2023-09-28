Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 148.2% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $44.63 on Thursday. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.36.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries.

