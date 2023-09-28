Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.18. 46,989 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 74,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, August 4th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of -0.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. Immuneering had a negative net margin of 15,934.70% and a negative return on equity of 46.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Immuneering Co. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the first quarter worth $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Immuneering by 81.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the second quarter worth $57,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immuneering by 111.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immuneering by 2,078.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

