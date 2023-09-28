Independence Realty Trust, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 24th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Independence Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IRT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,920,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,257,000 after buying an additional 3,102,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,744,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,218,000 after buying an additional 376,694 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,772,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,661,000 after buying an additional 1,002,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after buying an additional 101,479 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

