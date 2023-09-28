Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Up 144.5% in September

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, a growth of 144.5% from the August 31st total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Infobird Price Performance

IFBD opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Infobird has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Infobird in the first quarter worth about $704,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infobird in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infobird in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infobird Company Profile

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

