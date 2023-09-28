Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,529 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAUG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.