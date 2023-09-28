Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UJAN. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 91.7% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 106,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 50,715 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 781.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 71,736 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 49,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 22,501 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:UJAN opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10. The company has a market cap of $128.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

