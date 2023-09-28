InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

InPost Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:INPOY opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. InPost has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93.

Get InPost alerts:

About InPost

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

Receive News & Ratings for InPost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.