InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. 377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 6.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,114,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 845,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 59,039 shares in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry.

