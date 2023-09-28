Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,443 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,013.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJN opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0976 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

