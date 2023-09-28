Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,465,000 after purchasing an additional 38,985 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 568,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 184,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 341,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 97,409 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after buying an additional 43,813 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 257,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the period.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

PBJ stock opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $251.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.46. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $48.54.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

