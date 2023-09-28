iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.72 and last traded at $80.89. Approximately 4,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 7,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.17.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDB. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,572,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 14,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000.

About iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (LQDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB rated USD denominated corporate bonds with at least one year to maturity. LQDB was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

