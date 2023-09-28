iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.42 and last traded at $22.48. 28,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.54.
iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58.
iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.
iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026.
