iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.42 and last traded at $22.48. 28,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58.

Get iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period.

The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026.

