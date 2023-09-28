iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.51 and last traded at $21.44. 5,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.41.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.
The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.
