iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.51 and last traded at $21.44. 5,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF ( BATS:IBHG Free Report ) by 396.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,577 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.90% of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.

