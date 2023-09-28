iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Stock Holdings Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 77,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 612,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS GVI opened at $101.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.28.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.