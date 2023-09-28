iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCB. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $730,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $712.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.33. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

