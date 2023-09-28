iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSE:CDZ) Shares Down 0.6%

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSE:CDZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$28.22 and last traded at C$28.29. 10,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 16,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.46.
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.02.
