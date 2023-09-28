IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Shares of IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Free Report) fell 13.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.08. 354,565 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 865% from the average session volume of 36,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

IsoEnergy Trading Down 13.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

