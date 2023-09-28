Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $26.90 to $27.70 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $137,926.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,360.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 186.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JHG opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $516.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.42 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

