Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,333.3% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $131.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $160.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -83.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $957.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $171,456.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $216,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $171,456.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $534,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

