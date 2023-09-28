JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI) Shares Up 0.9%

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 346 ($4.23) and last traded at GBX 346 ($4.23). 66,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 140,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 343 ($4.19).

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 346.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 352.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £317.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34,600.00 and a beta of 0.65.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently -160,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Company Profile

In other news, insider Kathryn Matthews purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £9,520 ($11,625.35). Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

